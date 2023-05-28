The Border Mail
Albury Council deems expansion of Wilson Street car park unviable

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated May 28 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 2:39pm
The Wilson Street car park in Albury which currently has three levels and more than 300 bays for vehicles.
NO further storeys will be added to Albury's Wilson Street car park after a study found it would be too costly to expand the lot.

