WODONGA-based Senator Bridget McKenzie says federal Nationals are opposing an Indigenous Voice to Parliament because it will split Australia by race.
The regional party announced on Monday it would not support the measure with its leader David Littleproud saying he does not believe it would close the gap between the Aboriginal community and the wider populace.
Senator McKenzie and Deniliquin-based Senator Perin Davey joined Mr Littlleproud and other Nationals, including Indigenous Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price as the party's stance was laid out in Canberra
"After an extensive consultation process led by Jacinta Nampijinpa Price, the National Party won't be supporting a Voice to Parliament," Senator McKenzie told The Border Mail.
"We have 11 Indigenous Australians in this parliament all representing a range of views.
"We don't believe our country should be divided by race, that's what it (the Voice) does."
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Voice requires Australians to vote in a referendum for it to be put it in the constitution.
Meanwhile, newly elected Victorian Nationals MP Annabelle Cleeland says she feels humbled after winning the seat of Euroa in Saturday's election.
She will succeed fellow Nat Steph Ryan, who retired for family reasons.
"It was three months and 30,000 kilometres in the car that made it happen," Ms Cleeland said after noting the help of volunteers.
She plans to retain the seat's Benalla office but would like to establish a second office in Seymour, Kilmore or Broadford to aid her southern constituents.
Ms Cleeland, a former journalist, lives on a property at Tarcombe east of Seymour.
