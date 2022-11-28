The Border Mail
Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie explains why she believes an Indigenous Voice to Parliament should not be adopted

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
Updated November 28 2022 - 8:36pm, first published 7:30pm
Bridget McKenzie has joined fellow Nationals in rejecting the concept of Voice to Parliament for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

WODONGA-based Senator Bridget McKenzie says federal Nationals are opposing an Indigenous Voice to Parliament because it will split Australia by race.

