Reconciliation being driven by everyone is the aim of an event planned in Deniliquin on Thursday, June 1.
The community recognition walk, part of National Reconciliation Week, will begin in Edwards Street at 10am.
"It's about a 45 minute walk around Deniliquin and then back up the main street to show different cultures walking together," organiser Steve Fawns said.
"Then we're going to have morning tea together and an opportunity for First Nations people to share some of their historical knowledge."
Mr Fawns said groups including Edward River Council, Intereach, Murray Irrigation Limited, SunRice and NSW Police supported the walk, with Deniliquin High School hospitality students to provide refreshments.
The theme of the day is walk together, talk together, work together, support each other.
"My feeling is that any reconciliation needs to start by just accepting people's views, not necessarily agreeing with them, and then starting a conversation," Mr Fawns said.
"This is about our local community and our local community saying we're actually one community."
Yarkuwa Indigenous Knowledge Centre manager David Crew agreed the community recognition walk was a chance to converse and unite.
"This is an example of an opportunity to build relationships so that we walk together and we recognise the history of our own local town and area," he said.
"The process has always been about building stronger communities and we can do that together."
