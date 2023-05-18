The Border Mail
Yarkuwa Indigenous Knowledge Centre's David Crew wants grassroots Voice talks

By Janet Howie and Aap
May 19 2023 - 5:00am
Yarkuwa Indigenous Knowledge Centre manager David Crew looks forward to more Voice discussions in the community, rather than in Canberra. Picture by Mark Jesser
Grassroots discussions once the Voice referendum date is confirmed will help the "Yes" case more than the current "high level, complicated, jargon-filled language", an Indigenous advocate believes.

