Grassroots discussions once the Voice referendum date is confirmed will help the "Yes" case more than the current "high level, complicated, jargon-filled language", an Indigenous advocate believes.
David Crew, manager of Deniliquin's Yarkuwa Indigenous Knowledge Centre, said the nature of the public debate had not helped to improve people's understanding of what was being proposed.
"There's a lot of misinformation out there," he said.
The survey, undertaken by Resolve Strategic for Nine newspapers, reveals the "no" campaign is on track to win if the trend continues.
Resolve director Jim Reed said states were moving over to the "no" side, meaning the referendum would fail as it would not meet the requirement of a majority of votes in a majority of states.
Dean Parkin, director of the Yes Campaign Alliance, said the results were due to the debate recently having been about "politics and legal talk".
Mr Parkin said "yes" proponents believed a "very winnable proposition" could be put to the Australian people later in the year.
"It's been tied up in the Canberra bubble and ultimately this question of the referendum is not going to be resolved by any one politician," he told ABC radio this week.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Crew looked ahead to the Voice proposal going through Parliament and the referendum date announced.
"Then there's time for local discussion groups and people talking, and giving the opportunity for people to ask questions in their own local community about what it actually means," he said.
"It's the local voice that matters, it's the local voice that is dealing with the relationships at the local level.
"The power should always be in the local and this is the Voice to Canberra, not from Canberra."
He encouraged anyone with concerns to talk to Aboriginal people in their own community.
"Don't just listen to the high level, complicated, jargon-filled language, that's the thing that confuses people," he said.
Cabinet minister Ed Husic said it would be a "bold move" to make a call on the outcome of the referendum at this time.
"We're going to have polls that will show support increasing, decreasing ... we've got a journey to go through to explain the benefit of this to the nation and the importance of doing this," he said.
"We're very focused on getting to the point where we get majority support for 'yes' and we'll work with people to get there."
The Liberal Party supports constitutional recognition of Indigenous people, but is opposed to a national voice, and instead is calling for regional bodies to be legislated.
The referendum is set to be held between October and December, pending laws passing Parliament in June.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.