The Liberal Party's push for a "no" vote in the lead-up to the referendum for an Indigenous Voice in Parliament could have disastrous consequences for regional First Nations people, an Indigenous rights group says.
The manager of the Yarkuwa Indigenous Knowledge Centre in Deniliquin, David Crew, said he will meet with member for Farrer, deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley on Tuesday to highlight the potential impact on rural communities.
On Wednesday, Liberal leader Peter Dutton called a party meeting in Canberra which eventuated in the party not supporting "the Prime Minister's Canberra voice" and confirmed he would actively campaign for the "no" campaign.
Mr Crew said Mr Dutton's assertion that his party supported "local, regional representation" seemed contrary to the actions of Ms Ley.
"Ms Ley has only met with us a couple of times in the past 20 years and last time was before the federal election," Mr Crew said. "She has not discussed with us any policy positions which is why I have a teams meeting with her on Tuesday.
"The Liberal Party must be aware that doing a campaign that's against the Voice opens up terrible consequences and the people impacted will be Aboriginal people.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We already have a process through our (Edward River) council so First Nations people have a voice to council here in Deniliquin. Our federal member did not reach out to have a chat to us about the Voice at all."
Ms Ley, however, rejected Mr Crew's assertion she had "not met with Yarkuwa".
"I've met with Yarkuwa many times as local MP, as I have with any of the Indigenous organisations in Farrer who want to meet or talk," Ms Ley said.
"And that's exactly the reason our party arrived at this position. We're saying yes to constitutional recognition and yes to a local voice from areas such as the mid-Murray, rather than a top-down bureaucracy based in Canberra - and we put money into our 2022 budget to do just that.
"Perhaps Anthony Albanese could explain why that money was then cut, while also addressing the real concerns I am hearing on how his 'voice' will work."
Member for Indi Helen Haines said she was disappointed the Liberal Party decided to oppose the Voice.
"There is a genuine willingness to engage respectfully ... I strongly believe this is how the people of Indi will approach this referendum," Dr Haines said.
"I will continue to support a 'yes' vote. The power to vote yes is in the hands of the people, not politicians."
