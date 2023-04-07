The Border Mail
'No' push for Indigenous Voice in Parliament to have 'dire impact'

By Ted Howes
April 8 2023 - 3:00am
Yarkuwa Indigenous Knowledge Centre manager David Crew will meet Sussan Ley to discuss impacts of the Libs' 'no' campaign on communities. Picture by Mark Jesser
The Liberal Party's push for a "no" vote in the lead-up to the referendum for an Indigenous Voice in Parliament could have disastrous consequences for regional First Nations people, an Indigenous rights group says.

