Every Easter, the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne is front of mind for Lavington's Frank Scott.
Between the age of three and six, Mr Scott spent time in and out of the hospital with severe gastrointestinal issues.
To thank the doctors, nurses and staff for helping him in a time of need, Mr Scott has donated to the Good Friday Appeal ever since.
Any spare change he collects during the year, he keeps in a jar and donates it all to the hospital.
"Even when I was a boy, I'd walk around the streets of my home town down in Melbourne and carry the tin on Good Friday," Mr Scott said.
"Now I'm retired, I'm only too happy to collect as much change as I can and give it all to the kids on Good Friday."
Mr Scott said his children had spent time at the hospital and supported the appeal.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
