St Francis of Assisi Primary School Wodonga to expand classes up to year 12

Updated April 7 2023 - 3:53pm, first published 3:30pm
St Francis of Assisi Primary School Wodonga year 1 students Nova Buckley, Evie Diretto, Georgie Day, Evelyn Smith, Thomas Laracy, Jed Basham and Emma Goonan stand with principal Jennyne Wilkinson on the last day of term one. Picture supplied
A Baranduda Catholic primary school that has seen enrolments rise by dozens each year will expand to include secondary classes up to year 12.

