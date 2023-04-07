The Border Mail
Wodonga police seeking public input into community safety concerns

By Blair Thomson
April 7 2023 - 11:00am
Wodonga Senior Sergeant Shane Martin with a flyer highlighting the survey, which was launched last week. The results will be used to inform police of safety concerns and issues in the community. Picture by Mark Jesser
Wodonga Senior Sergeant Shane Martin with a flyer highlighting the survey, which was launched last week. The results will be used to inform police of safety concerns and issues in the community. Picture by Mark Jesser

Wodonga police officers are seeking community input into crime and safety in the area.

