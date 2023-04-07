Wodonga police seeking public input into community safety concerns

Wodonga police officers are seeking community input into crime and safety in the area.
A survey is seeking public feedback about safety concerns, what officers are doing well, and where there are grounds to improve.
The Our Community, Your Safety, Our Priority survey was launched by the force last week.
Acting Senior Sergeant Sarah Kendall urged people to take part.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It's about how we can keep you safe," she said.
"People have previously raised concerns about safety in the home, road trauma and about public transport.
"If we don't hear from people, we don't know what areas to focus on and target, and where to task.
"That feedback can help us with our tasking and resources."
The survey will remain open until the end of the month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.