Police investigate spate of bin fires at Wodonga's Willow Park

Police are investigating a spate of early morning bin fires at Willow Park.
Wodonga fire crews were called to the fires about 4.20am on Wednesday.
Five bins along a path at the park were set on fire.
Detective Sergeant Mick Drew said no other property was damaged.
"Wodonga Crime Investigation Unit are investigating the cause of the fires," he said.
"We would request any persons with information to contact Crime Stoppers, or to submit a confidential report online.
"We would also appeal to anyone driving in the area who may have dashcam footage which may assist us with our investigation to come forward."
A group of youths were responsible for the incidents, with footage uploaded to social media.
