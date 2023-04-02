Sharon McEachern and Cornelia Selover couldn't be less alike.
One is a mild wave lapping against the shore creating a soothing melody, while the other's a violent tsunami, steaming forth and crashing against a rock, generating a concussion of creative energy.
Yet, they have come together at Murray Art Museum Albury's newest instillation, Build Your Home, an exhibition featuring four Border artists - Cornelia Selover, Sharon McEachern, Glenda Helen Mackay and Linda Lees.
Selover said her painting, Fantasy With Consequences, described the events in her life during the 12 months it took her to paint the work.
"I don't start with colour, I don't finish with colour, frankly, I don't give a s--- about colour - what's important to me is the shapes," she said.
"I always start with a large rectangle, which represents the plane of existence.
"I then start by drawing a cell, or a circle, which stands outside the plane of existence at both ends, representing birth and death.
"After a while, the painting starts talking to me, and it says, 'I want to be this shape or that shape,' so I listen, because I don't want to impose my will on the painting, I want the painting to be a thing of it's own."
Selover said art to her was about accessing the playful mind of a child.
"There is not one moment I can point to that started this journey," she said. "I can't remember not being an artist.
"You pick up crayons when you're a kid and that's the way you express yourself.
"Your creativity bubbles through in your own unique way.
"And I guess I just have never lost that childlike instinct and mindset."
Sharon McEachern got the inspiration for her work, Native Inspired Series, from her travels in the ceramics capital of the world, Jingdezhen, in China.
"When I was in year two, I did this rainbow drawing of a house and handed it to my teacher who said, 'oh my God, you're so creative - this is amazing!'
"This birthed something in me, and from that moment, I thought, I'm going to be an artist.
"In my art, I try to portray memories and in doing so, try to conjure up memories in my audience," she said.
"When you go into the installation it's not only the ceramic work, it's the sounds and scents that go with it that evoke a certain atmosphere."
