Emergency services completed a delicate rescue of a puppy stuck in a well at Beechworth on Sunday, April 2.
Beechworth CFA and SES members, Bright SES and a Wangaratta Fire and Rescue crew arrived at the scene about 9.30am after reports of whimpering from the eight-week-old puppy down the well.
An FRV member was lowered into the well and located the puppy a short time later, which had managed to climb onto a ledge to stay out of the water.
Beechworth CFA captain Tracy McVea said she was proud to be a part of the combined rescue effort.
"The puppy had been missing for a couple of days but the mother kept running back to the well. It wasn't until last night (Saturday, April 1) they heard the puppy whimpering down the well," she said.
"The puppy was brought to the surface with a round of applause from the owners and responders alike.
"The puppy is likely to be named Frankie in honour of its rescuer."
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
