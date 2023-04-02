The Border Mail
Puppy trapped in well at Beechworth pulled to safety by emergency services

Beau Greenway
Updated April 3 2023 - 1:45pm, first published 9:30am
A Beechworth fire brigade member carries a puppy that had fallen down a well at Beechworth to safety on Sunday, April 2. Picture by Beechworth CFA
Emergency services completed a delicate rescue of a puppy stuck in a well at Beechworth on Sunday, April 2.

