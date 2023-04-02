Witnesses are being sought to a road rage incident in Baranduda where a driver's wild actions forced other motorists to take evasive action.
Moments later, the Toyota LandCruiser pulled up beside another car, forcing traffic to bank-up, and began threatening the driver.
Several children were inside his four-wheel-drive.
Wodonga police said the incident happened as traffic headed south on the Kiewa Valley Highway on Friday, March 31, at 6.45pm.
On the other side of the border, Albury police arrested a Lavington man after receiving reports of a Ford Falcon sedan being driven dangerously in the Lavington area before crashing into a tree on Urana Road.
Police began investigating the incident after they were told on Friday, March 31, just before 6pm that the Ford nearly collided with two vehicles on Urana Road, heading towards Jindera.
The driver, 21, was arrested nearby after he tried to run away and charged with drive motor vehicle while licence suspended and two counts of dangerous driving.
Meanwhile, Wodonga officer Leading Sen-Constable Neil Hobbs said on Sunday, April 2, that he was keen to hear from anyone who might have seen the LandCruiser driver's actions on Friday.
Sen-Constable Hobbs said that as a Dawson's Haulage b-double was about to turn left from the Kiewa Valley Highway into Baranduda Drive, the brown LandCruiser, travelling at 100km/h, overtook two vehicles behind it - as well as the truck.
"The driver of the car behind the truck caught up to the Toyota after it slowed down and pulled over near the turn-off to Baranduda at John Schubert Drive," he said.
"This vehicle was about to turn right into John Schubert Drive when the Toyota driver performed an unsafe u-turn, spinning its tyres with smoke coming off them in a burnout fashion to confront the other vehicle."
The u-turn was done over double white lines.
"A vehicle travelling north was forced to take evasive action to avoid a collision with the Toyota," he said.
"The Toyota driver pulled up along side the other vehicle causing traffic to build up behind it before threatening the driver.
"The other driver took the opportunity to turn right into John Schubert Drive then the Toyota driver performed another burnout-type u-turn over double white lines, again forcing other traffic to take evasive action before it accelerated heavily south towards Kiewa."
Sen-Constable Hobbs said the wanted driver was aged 40 to 45, with tattoos on his arms. Police were given his registration details.
Details to Sen-Constable Hobbs on (02) 6049 2600.
