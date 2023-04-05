The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor says co-captain Charlie Morrison is a star

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated April 5 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 12:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga's Charlie Morrison was superb in the competition's first game, shutting down powerful Lavington forward Aidan Cook.
Wodonga's Charlie Morrison was superb in the competition's first game, shutting down powerful Lavington forward Aidan Cook.

Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor says co-captain Charlie Morrison has worked past being underrated and is a genuine star of the Ovens and Murray Football League.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.