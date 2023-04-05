Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor says co-captain Charlie Morrison has worked past being underrated and is a genuine star of the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Morrison was outstanding in last Saturday's season-opening six-point upset of Lavington.
"I reckon he should have been known as that two years ago," Taylor replied when quizzed if Morrison is among the league's elite.
"I feel like there's only been one or two blokes in his time here who've got hold of him as he's had a lot of pressure with a young side and playing one-on-one in the cage, I rate him as high as anyone."
Morrison had a host of important moments in the win and even moreso as the home side started a final quarter surge.
The Bulldogs started 26 points up, but the Panthers dominated the last term.
A Joe Hansen intercept and goal reduced the margin to 11 points at the six-minute mark as Morrison produced an outstanding tackle on Aidan Cook.
The 27-year-old is in his third season after moving from Goulburn Valley outfit Benalla.
The GV has a proud history of players performing in its neighbouring league, such as two-time Albury premiership player Stephen Ash in the mid-90s, but Morrison and fellow Benalla product Sam Martyn (Myrtleford) are the best recruits in recent years.
Lavington kicked 3.9 to 1.1 in the final quarter, but the visitors showed how far they've advanced in the past 12 months to hold on.
It was a game the club would surely have lost two years ago when it started the rebuild.
"I think we did it for three-quarters, that last quarter we just lacked a bit of intent," best on ground Angus Baker suggested.
"It's just a mentality thing, being able to close out games and we're such a young group, we just have to continue building, but I think we're making massive steps."
And forward Oscar Willding is playing a vital role in that improvement.
He kicked three goals in as many minutes in the second stanza to turn a deficit into a 14-point lead.
"You get a head of steam going and just that confidence comes, you do feel you're on top of the world, so when that's happening, it all falls into place," he revealed.
The 190cm, 89kg Willding has shown glimpses of his talent in recent years, but is aiming for consistency.
"Yeah, a couple of times I've had quarters like that, where I've kicked two or three quick ones, I want to work on making that more consistent, I'm not just a flash in the pan."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Wodonga will host North Albury in Saturday's first round.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.