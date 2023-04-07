The Border Mail
Border trust opens to public to donate funds for Give500 campaign

By Sophie Else
April 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Border Trust's Sue Gold says she is looking forward to another round of applicants for the year. Picture by James Wiltshire.
Community projects have been urged to "just give it a go" and see if their ideas win selection under a Border funding program.

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

