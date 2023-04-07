Community projects have been urged to "just give it a go" and see if their ideas win selection under a Border funding program.
That comes with the opening of applications through the Border Trust's Give500 Committee.
Winning applications for the grants - funded through individuals donating $500 to the program - will be chosen by the committee and community.
These would then be announced at a "pitch night" scheduled for November.
Three stand-out projects focused on community well being will be chosen by the Border Trust committee.
Executive officer Sue Gold said trust members were "all very excited" about the Give500 campaign.
"The Give500 2023 grant is made possible through the generous donations of local people and businesses," Ms Gold said.
"It's extraordinary and such a kind campaign.
"One of the things that is important is all the projects are good for the community, and we really focus on that when choosing a winner.
"Sometimes it's an individual or a group. but what really matters is people with a really good idea that in some way will benefit the community."
"It's quite a rigorous process, but we welcome everyone," she said.
Ms Gold urged anyone who believed they might have a good idea to submit an application.
"There will be plenty of support to help you really hone your idea and be ready to pitch it," she said.
"Even if you aren't successful, you will have learnt some skills and you may be in a position to reapply for other funding streams".
