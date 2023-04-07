Emily Stewart can already tell she's picked the right club for season 2023.
The former GWS Fury star, from Kiama, spent last year with Lavington after enrolling at Charles Sturt University but is now at Wodonga Raiders.
"I moved back to Albury and found out all my friends had gone to Raiders so I thought I would join them and do some car-pooling, so it was for the social side of things," Stewart explained.
"When I was speaking to (Raiders coach) Jodie House, she was like 'it's one big family' and I was like 'oh yeah, everyone says that' but at my first training, I was welcomed with open arms.
"Everyone was so lovely, really happy I was there and it's been amazing ever since.
"I'm close with all the girls - it really is like a family."
Having swapped her fast-paced indoor netball for asphalt courts and games in the rain - "that was a shock to the system" - Stewart is loving life in the Ovens and Murray.
"It's very good netball, an amazing standard," she said.
"Some of the players, I'm in awe.
"We've got a really talented, skilful team at Raiders, quite quick and I think we'll definitely make top-five.
"Taylor Donelan is amazing.
"She has really shocked everyone this year and I think she's going to be a force to be reckoned with.
"I'm really excited to play in the circle with her.
"She's got such a strong hold but she also can be a moving shooter, so that's really good for us because I can hold and move as well."
Raiders, who were due to play Corowa-Rutherglen this weekend, host Wangaratta Rovers in round two.
