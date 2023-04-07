Passengers on the first Bonza flight to Albury from the Sunshine Coast received a warm welcome after touching down on the Border on April 7.
Despite wet conditions and a delay of around an hour, more than 300 people were at Albury Airport to celebrate the occasion on Good Friday to mark the introduction of the new direct route.
Bonza chief executive Tim Jordan said it was a great first step for the budget carrier.
"Albury-Wodonga has a growing population and an absolute will and want for people to come into the region, but also to occasionally get out of the region as well and explore something new," he said.
"We're about generating new markets, new demand, especially in large regional centres like Albury-Wodonga.
"There are some good airlines in the country already, but very much catering for the business traveller. We're about the many and not necessarily the few.
"Wherever we've actually gone into, the reception has been extraordinary, and we're very humbled by that.
"We're very pleased to be here and we look forward to coming back in the not too distant future."
Albury's Lyle Taylor was the first passenger on board and the first to disembark the aircraft.
Mr Taylor flew up to the Sunshine Coast on on April 5 in order to be on the maiden voyage back to Albury.
"It was a great experience," he said.
"It was great to be the first passenger."
"They even served hot cross buns on the flight."
Aspiring pilot Indira Sell, 13, also of Albury, was in prime position as the plane touched down on the tarmac.
"My passion for planes started years ago, but I kept it quiet. Now I've started Air Force Cadets, I've started putting myself out there," she said.
"I've been looking into things I can study like commercial pilots subjects.
"Hopefully one day I get to be a pilot or do anything in the aviation industry."
Albury MP Justin Clancy, mayor Kylie King and councillor Alice Glachan greeted passengers as they stepped off the plane and handed them gift bags as a memento.
An Easter egg hunt was hosted by deputy mayor Steve Bowen prior to the arrival.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
