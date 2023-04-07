The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Watch

First Bonza flight touches down in Albury from Sunshine Coast

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated April 7 2023 - 10:08pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Passengers on the first Bonza flight to Albury from the Sunshine Coast received a warm welcome after touching down on the Border on April 7.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.