Police say no traffic incidents had occurred since Beechworth-Wodonga Road between Reids Way, Wooragee and Beechworth-Chiltern Road, Beechworth, was closed on Thursday, April 6 with diversions put in place.
Regional Roads Victoria said another section of Beechworth-Wodonga Road, east of Wooragee, had been reduced to one lane, with traffic signals and a reduced speed in place, due to a second damaged culvert.
It said vehicles travelling from Wooragee to Beechworth had to detour from Beechworth-Wodonga Road onto Reids Way through to Beechworth-Chiltern Road and then reconnect with Beechworth-Wodonga Road.
While no incidents had occurred, police urged extra caution given increased traffic and wet weather.
"Please drive to conditions," a Wodonga police spokesman said.
