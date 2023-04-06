The Border Mail
Glenrowan group 'not surprised' at Inland Rail project budget blowout

By Ted Howes and Aap
Updated April 6 2023 - 9:36pm, first published 5:00pm
Glenrowan Improvers members Pamela Stirling and Helen Senior say the ARTC never considered their alternatives for another bridge site. Picture by Mark Jesser
Glenrowan Improvers members Pamela Stirling and Helen Senior say the ARTC never considered their alternatives for another bridge site. Picture by Mark Jesser

The leaders of a Glenrowan community group that went into battle to stop a section of Australia's largest rail project being built say they're "not at all surprised" the venture's cost has doubled to $31.4 billion.

