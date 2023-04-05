The Border Mail
Stabber walks free after not guilty verdict in Wangaratta murder trial

By Local News
Updated April 5 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 2:12pm
Jaxen Henderson-Gillespie was stabbed through a major artery in his neck and died of blood loss.
A man who stabbed another man to death in a Wangaratta park will walk from custody after being found not guilty of murder and manslaughter.

