Passenger numbers have increased by up to 20 per cent since regional rail fares were capped at the end of March, with operator V/Line "closely monitoring patronage and network demand".
V/Line, which operates the route between the North East and Melbourne, said Easter was one of the most popular times of the year for the Albury to Melbourne route.
A V/Line spokesman said some coaches will be scheduled to be on standby at key locations across the long weekend to assist with high patronage.
"V/Line always endeavours to run a service with the full complement of carriages, however there may be times when some carriages are unavailable," the spokesman said.
"We have seen strong ticket sales for services across the long weekend on the Albury line. We are pleased so many people have already taken the opportunity to reap the benefits of discounted travel on the network.
"While patronage can vary from day-to-day and service-to-service, initial indications show the fare cap is proving to be very popular and feedback from passengers and staff, and people planning to travel, has been positive.
"The Easter holiday period is always a popular time and we continue to encourage passengers to plan ahead."
V/Line, which has come under fire in the past over criticisms of lack of available seating when six-carriage sets are unexpectedly reduced to three due to mechanical troubles, did not say whether complaints had increased with the extra patronage.
Border Rail Action Group representative John Dunstan said he had received no complaints since the fare cap was introduced.
