V/Line Albury to Melbourne route popular since regional fare cap

TH
By Ted Howes
April 6 2023 - 3:00am
The V/Line service along the North East line is steadily growing more popular with regional fares now capped. Picture by Mark Jesser
Passenger numbers have increased by up to 20 per cent since regional rail fares were capped at the end of March, with operator V/Line "closely monitoring patronage and network demand".

