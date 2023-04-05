MITTA Valley fire brigades are teaming up for a good cause this Easter.
Brigades from Mitta, Dartmouth and Eskdale will join forces for the first time to raise money for the Good Friday Appeal.
Dartmouth CFA captain Jono Dower said the three brigades decided to team up to spur each other on and boost their fundraising tally for The Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne campaign.
He said they put collection tins in businesses within their towns six months ago.
"Each brigade will collect in their own areas on Good Friday but it has been a joint effort overall," he said.
Captain Dower said many community and brigade members had relied on The Royal Children's Hospital.
"There's people in the brigades who have personally witnessed the Royal Children Hospital's services," Captain Dower said.
"It's a good opportunity to engage with the community too."
Captain Dower urged families to get involved with the Good Friday fundraiser.
"There will be an influx of visitors supporting events like Eskdale Primary School's Easter Fete and Mitta Valley Art Show," he said.
"If people don't carry cash, we have a QR code for online donations."
Donate at fundraise.goodfridayappeal.com.au/fundraisers/MittaValley
