Wangaratta Rovers remain the Comeback Kids after running over grand final winners Wangaratta to kick the winning goal with only 20 seconds left in a pulsating finish on Friday, April 7, in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The Good Friday clash attracted a massive crowd of around 3000 and the fans were treated to a crackerjack ending when Rovers' debutant Tom Baulch launched himself at a loose ball to win the free kick as Alex Marklew took advantage of the play-on rule to snap the match-winner in yet another riveting game between the neighbours.
Rovers had not led since the one-minute mark of the second quarter and while they were never out of the game, the Pies appeared to have their measure until the frantic final few minutes.
"The first five minutes of the last quarter, I thought they were going to run over us, but I said to the boys, 'give me three-quarters, stick with them for three-quarters and I promise you we have the legs, we've done the work and we're quick enough'," elated first-game playing coach Sam Murray offered.
The Hawks have re-emerged as a force in recent years, playing an exciting brand of running football.
They've also developed a habit of remarkable comebacks, including storming home from 38 points down at three-quarter time against eventual grand finalists Yarrawonga last May.
"It's just the make-up of our players, we have a very fast, explosive group, there's Dylan Stone, Jack Gerrish, Ryan Stone, Alex Marklew, our strength is in our legs," Murray explained.
"We did it against 'Yarra', we did it against Albury (in the first semi-final last year)."
In a unique moment for the league, and one it hopes it will never see again, Wangaratta was ineligible to claim any competition points as one of the sanctions after breaking the salary cap.
And in a further penalty, the O and M stripped the club of its premiership win over Yarrawonga.
Wangaratta has also been forced to play with only 36 player points as a further punishment, but after a slow start, which featured lightning and thunder in the first quarter, the Pies seized control with two goals in the first minute of the second stanza to regain the lead.
It held that lead until the final 20 seconds.
The Pies held the game's biggest lead of 21 points early in the final term before Marklew kick-started the comeback.
Sam Murray passed 35 touches, debutant Lockey McCartney impressed, pacy Ryan Stone and Dylan Wilson were relentless, while the undersized defence was terrific.
Wangaratta's Daniel Sharrock, Liam McVeigh and Cam Barrett were superb.
