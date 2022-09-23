The Border Mail
Daniel Sharrock is back to his best after knee surgery, COVID

Andrew Moir
Updated September 23 2022 - 1:41am, first published 12:57am
Daniel Sharrock finished runner-up to ace Joe Richards in the best and fairest in 2018, despite missing the second half of the year with a knee injury. Picture by Ash Smith

Wangaratta's Daniel Sharrock will look to cap off a rollercoaster 51 months in Sunday's Ovens and Murray Football League grand final against Yarrawonga at Lavington Sportsground.

