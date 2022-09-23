Wangaratta's Daniel Sharrock will look to cap off a rollercoaster 51 months in Sunday's Ovens and Murray Football League grand final against Yarrawonga at Lavington Sportsground.
Sharrock was one of the rising stars of the league when he injured his knee in an innocuous incident on June 23, 2018.
There were initial hopes it wasn't an anterior cruciate ligament injury, but the bad news was soon confirmed to kick-start a series of lows.
"I came back from it really good, the ACL was fine, but in one of the games back (in 2019) the knee got landed on and I had a heap of scar tissue, it was like a banana of scar tissue got wrapped around my knee," he recalled.
Sharrock had surgery to fix the problem, but then suffered an infection and had to return for more surgery in early 2020.
COVID wiped out that year and also shortened 2021, so heading into this season the 23-year-old had played around 20 games in three and a half years.
But Sharrock has regained his standing, spending 60 per cent in the midfield.
"I've been pretty happy, fairly consistent, I'm loving it," he enthused.
"It's been a lot more enjoyable without worrying about any injuries."
