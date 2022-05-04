sport, australian-rules-football,

Wangaratta Rovers' Sam Murray has declared the team's stunning fightback over Yarrawonga in the Ovens and Murray Football League one of the best wins of his career. The Hawks trailed by 38 points at three-quarter time, but posted 41 points to nil to snatch a three-point thriller. "I missed the Henty flag, so that one's right up there, that means a lot to the club and supporters, it's incredible," he offered. Given the 24-year-old spent two years with Sydney and then played 13 senior games for Collingwood in 2018-19, it only highlights how exhilarating the win was. Murray took a 'Leo Barry-type' mark at the 26-minute mark of the frenetic final quarter, launching himself into a pack, deep in defence. Barry's mark in the final seconds for the Sydney Swans against West Coast in the 2005 AFL grand final helped the club snap a 72-year premiership drought. The Hawks' effort was even more meritorious given their plans for boom Pigeons' defender Leigh Masters were thrown out just minutes before the game. "Ryan Stone did his calf in the warm-up," coach Daryn Cresswell confirmed. "We had a plan for him (Masters) with Ryan, so then we ran a couple of young blokes through there. "Sam Allen had played in the reserves and then he had to come on and play seniors." Quite remarkably, Rovers are one of five teams sitting on three wins. The club has this weekend off, but will then face games it would expect to win against fellow finals contenders Wodonga and Corowa-Rutherglen respectively before the interleague bye. IN OTHER NEWS: Yarrawonga is home to Wodonga on Saturday.

