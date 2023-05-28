The Border Mail
OUR SAY: Revamp plan propaganda's such a sham when hospital solution's so clear

By Editorial
May 28 2023 - 12:30pm
WE'VE been asked to come forward to have our say over something critical to us all but over which we actually have no say.

