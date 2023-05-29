The Border Mail
'We're on the way': Sussan Ley on winning back trust, personal ambition and representing the regions

Jamieson Murphy
Karen Barlow
By Jamieson Murphy, and Karen Barlow
May 30 2023 - 5:30am
Deputy Leader of the Opposition Sussan Ley in Parliament House. Picture by Gary Ramage
Deputy Leader of the Opposition Sussan Ley in Parliament House. Picture by Gary Ramage

Farrer MP Sussan Ley has rejected criticisms of the Liberal party's direction saying it seeks to represent the majority and it is "on the way" to win back trust amid renewed debate over the future of the Coalition.

Local News

