Tributes for Caleb Lucas, 20, after Howlong crash tragedy

A Howlong man has died in hospital amid a spate of crashes that have claimed young lives in the Border region.
Mr Lucas and a 32-year-old passenger, who was also critically injured, were flown to hospital in Canberra after being flung from the utility.
Police on Monday confirmed Mr Lucas had passed away on Sunday.
Tributes have flowed online for the 20-year-old, with many people noting he had touched their lives.
People expressed sympathy for his family, who have asked for privacy.
Her sister Julia, and her father and a friend, were also injured.
Meanwhile friends and family are preparing to farewell an 18-year-old man following a fatal crash at Talgarno.
Connor Craig lost control of his vehicle on Murray River Road on May 19, hit a tree, and died at the scene.
A funeral will be held at the Albury Entertainment Centre Banquet Hall from 11am on Monday next week.
A death notice published by his family notes the 18-year-old Repco worker was passionate about his Nissan Patrol and "a true country boy".
"There are no words to describe how we feel," his family stated.
"How much we love and miss you, we just want you back.
"You should not have been taken from us so soon."
There have been 16 deaths in the North East this year including a double fatality in Wangaratta on April 9, a double fatality on Hogans Road in Yarrawonga on March 25, and a crash that killed five at Strathmerton last month.
Twice as many people have died on North East roads compared to the same time last year.
Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Glenn Weir, speaking on Sunday after a "catastrophic" 72 hour period statewide, said police couldn't be everywhere at all times.
"We need people to take responsibility for their own actions," he said.
Assistant Commissioner Weir said when police spoke to victims of road trauma, "it's heartfelt and you don't want that to be you".
North East Acting Senior Sergeant Mick Savage urged motorists to drive the conditions and use headlights during inclement weather.
"Please don't become a statistic," he said.
"The flow on effect of harm to loved ones, friends and family can be incredibly traumatic."
