Driver charged over alleged high speed fatal Wangaratta crash

A Wangaratta driver will face court on Tuesday following an alleged high speed crash on Sunday night that left a man dead and two people in a critical and serious condition.
Emergency workers were called to Greta Road at Wangaratta about 7.15pm on Sunday night, April 9.
The Wangaratta-bound vehicle hit two trees, travelled through a fence and came to rest on its roof.
It rolled several times during the incident, but none of the four male occupants were ejected.
The front seat passenger, a 26-year-old Beaconsfield man, died at the scene.
A 24-year-old Beaconsfield man and a 16-year-old Wangaratta teen were flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with serious injuries.
One of the males' injuries were life threatening.
Police believe speed was a key factor in the smash.
The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was under police guard on Monday.
He was charged later in the day with culpable driving causing death, dangerous driving causing death and negligent driving causing serious injury and he was also issued an immediate driving ban.
He will face Benalla court.
Major Collision Investigation Unit Detective Sergeant Peter Romanis said it was a tragic incident.
"We're keeping an open mind as to the exact circumstances of the collision, but it's apparent that speed, excessive speed, has played a major role in this crash," he said from the scene.
"We'll also look to determine whether or not alcohol, illicit drugs, or fatigue have also contributed to the outcome."
The road was closed as detectives and forensic police examined the site, the damaged vehicle, and removed evidence.
Long tyre marks were visible on Greta Road, north of Clarke Avenue.
Investigators placed evidence markers depicting where the vehicle had skidded, showing the Jeep had travelled a lengthy distance before leaving the road.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police said the occupants had been stuck inside the crashed Jeep when emergency services were called.
Detective Sergeant Romanis noted the impact such incidents had on loved ones.
"It's hard to imagine what the family are feeling this morning, waking up and knowing that they've lost a loved one," he said.
"We know that the ripple effect of road trauma affects more than just the immediate families, it spreads right through regional communities as well."
The incident occurred during the annual Victorian Operation Nexus, which started on Thursday morning and will finish at midnight.
NSW officers were also running a similar operation during the period.
Statewide results to Sunday morning showed there had been 4592 traffic offences detected on Victorian roads.
Those figures included 143 drink drivers, 106 drug drivers, 137 disqualified or suspended drivers, and 1626 speeding offences.
Victorian police members had also detected 241 people using mobile phones and impounded 94 vehicles.
NSW officers are enforcing double demerit points until midnight, with police focusing on speed, drink and drug driving, seatbelt offences and mobile phone use.
Any witnesses to the Wangaratta crash, or anyone with information about what occurred, can call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.