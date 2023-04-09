A popular North East winery is expanding into Queensland to keep up with the growing demand for its boutique offerings.
Posh Plonk has plans to split its operation between Rutherglen and the Sunshine Coast by early 2024.
As a result, the former Masonic Hall building on Main Street at Chiltern, restored by Matt and Karen Daly to become a cellar door and restaurant in 2021, will be sold to allow the pair to purchase a warehouse in Queensland and double capacity.
Mr Daly admitted it was bittersweet to finish up at Chiltern, but said the time had come to turn their focus to the gifting market.
"We're Australia's most gifted boutique wine and to keep up with that demand, we're moving half of our operation to Queensland, because we're finding 75 per cent of our wine now goes to Queensland," he said.
"We're looking to have it up and running early next year (2024) and we're in the process of purchasing a warehouse. We'll be getting that fitted out and getting it prepared to be our distribution arm for our Queensland clients and northern NSW clients.
"Most hamper and gifting organisations are based in Queensland and we have a real opportunity to partner with a couple of those to double our production, which is quite exciting.
"We have over 15,000 bottles going to that corporate gifting market, so it definitely keeps us very busy.
"It's a real acknowledgement of the quality that can be produced out of here. That comes from the amazing winemakers and growers from this region and it's quite exciting to be able to showcase that to Australia."
Selling agent Kristian Hopwood, of Stean Nicholls Real Estate, said the building carried a producer's licence to make and sell alcohol.
"We've had a few wine specialists, but also breweries opening up in Albury and still looking to come in. This provides an absolute plethora of opportunity for not just wine, but also whiskey or any sort of spirits," he said.
"This is open to absolutely anybody with a bit of energy and go.
"We've had a real mix of of interest across the board. I'm really excited to see what the next operator in there will be.
"You get about 300 to 400 people in through the town of Chiltern per weekend, which is fantastic, so you've got a lot of ingredients in the recipe to allow any sort of prospect there to thrive."
Expressions of interest close on Wednesday, April 12, at 12pm.
