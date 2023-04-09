One dead, two critical, driver under police guard after car rollover

The driver involved in a fatal car rollover in Wangaratta has been taken to hospital under police guard.
Victoria Police said one man died and two men were critically injured in the single car rollover at the intersection of Greta Road and Clarkes Lane.
Emergency services were called to the scene about 7.15pm on Sunday, April 9.
"Sadly, one of the three male passengers died at the scene," Sergeant Julie-Anne Newman said in a statement.
"The two other passengers are believed to have been critically injured and have been airlifted to hospitals in Melbourne.
"The male driver of the car has been taken to a local hospital under police guard with suspected non-life-threatening injuries."
Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The area was cordoned off on Sunday evening and police expected the scene would be processed into Monday morning.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, with dashcam footage or information can contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au.
