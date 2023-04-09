The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

High diesel prices at Yarrawonga forces residents to drive afar to get fuel

TH
By Ted Howes
April 10 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For years Yarrawonga resident Jon Cers has driven to Cobram to fill up his tank to avoid high fuel prices he says get even higher on public holidays. Pictures by Mark Jesser
For years Yarrawonga resident Jon Cers has driven to Cobram to fill up his tank to avoid high fuel prices he says get even higher on public holidays. Pictures by Mark Jesser

Frustrated Yarrawonga residents looking for cheaper fuel are driving dozens of kilometres out of town to fill their tanks with diesel, depriving local businesses of trade as they do their shopping at the same time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.