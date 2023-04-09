Frustrated Yarrawonga residents looking for cheaper fuel are driving dozens of kilometres out of town to fill their tanks with diesel, depriving local businesses of trade as they do their shopping at the same time.
The situation has prompted an MP to relaunch his fight for fair regional fuel prices.
Ovens Valley MP Tim McCurdy, who has previously called for a parliamentary inquiry into what he says are "outrageously excessive" fuel prices for rural people, especially at Yarrawonga, says the problem is ongoing.
His claim is supported by Yarrawonga residents who say they are puzzled as to why fuel prices at Yarrawonga have been substantially more than surrounding towns.
Yarrawonga aquaculture technician Damien Doodman said it was common for people to drive to Cobram - 37 kilometres away - to get fuel.
"They sometimes drive even further - it's been the talk of the town for the past 12 months, 'where are you getting your fuel from?' Because no one gets it here except perhaps the visitors from Melbourne who are feeding that economy."
Mr McCurdy said he had submitted a petition to the Victorian Parliament requesting a parliamentary inquiry into fuel prices in regional Victoria, specifically Yarrawonga.
"Fuel prices in Yarrawonga have been an ongoing issue which I have continued to raise with various bodies and governments, with little to no avail," he said.
"I have also approached the ACCC, where the issue gained little traction.
"The excessive prices have forced too many locals out of town to do their shopping and other errands, which in turn reduces the economic benefit to local businesses.
"There have been many dead-ends over the past few years, and it would seem that the only solution to the issue is competition.
"Yarrawonga needs a retailer that will not collude to fix prices, and deliver a fair price for local residents."
Yarrawonga resident Jon Cers said he has refuelled his diesel ute at Cobram for years because of the inflated prices at his home.
"In Yarrawonga it went up on Thursday two cents a litre to 218.9 cents, right before the long weekend, but in Cobram it's at 191.9.
"This has been going on for years, people are filling up in places like Rutherglen and Benalla, it's a lot cheaper. Anybody that travels in their work, it's crazy filling up here - and on public holidays it gets even worse."
Ampol have been contacted for comment.
