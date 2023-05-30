Crash is fifth death in region in 11 days, others remain critical

A man has been killed in a fiery rural crash and a motorbike passenger left fighting for life in separate incidents in the region.
Crimes scenes were established at two Lavington properties on Parkland Crescent about 5am on Tuesday.
A 16-year-old motorbike rider crashed on the street, leaving his 15-year-old pillion passenger critically injured.
The younger boy was treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to Albury hospital with life threatening injuries.
The older boy was also treated at the scene, and was taken to the same hospital in a stable condition.
A man crashed on his way to work, about halfway between Mulwala and Barooga, with the vehicle he was travelling in catching on fire.
He died at the scene.
Police had initially said there was a passenger but the man, believed to be in his 50s, was the sole occupant.
Officers attended at 7am.
"On arrival, officers attached to the Murray River Police District found the vehicle well alight," a police spokesman said.
"The fire was extinguished by the NSW Rural Fire Service."
The Lavington motorbike crash led to Parkland Crescent being closed to traffic, with two crimes scenes outside different homes.
One house had visible damage to the front door.
The second house, on the corner of Balston Street, had damage which appeared to have been caused by the motorbike.
It's believed the bike hit a pole at the intersection.
It's unclear what the link was between the homes, which are about 100 metres apart.
Police spoke to neighbours about the incident.
There were reports of hooning dirt bikes in the street before the incident.
The driver of a silver Holden Astra drove through a steel section at the property, with the car becoming wedged in the building.
A truck driver in his 40s died in the two-vehicle collision on Tumbarumba Road at Kyeamba about 10am.
A crime scene was established and an investigation into the crash commenced.
Following investigations, the 60-year-old was arrested and taken to Wagga Police Station where he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.
The man's license was also suspended.
He was bailed and will face court in Wagga on July 26.
