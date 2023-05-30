The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Crash is fifth death in region in 11 days, others remain critical

By Blair Thomson
May 30 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Detectives examine damage on Parkland Crescent on Tuesday morning where a motorbike is believed to have hit a pole. Picture by Mark Jesser
Detectives examine damage on Parkland Crescent on Tuesday morning where a motorbike is believed to have hit a pole. Picture by Mark Jesser
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.