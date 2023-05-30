Driver crashes into Boomerang Hotel in Lavington

A vehicle has become wedged in the Boomerang Hotel at Lavington.
Emergency crews were called to the venue early Tuesday afternoon.
The driver of the silver Holden Astra drove through a steel section at the property, with the car becoming wedged in the building.
Police, paramedics and firefighters are at the scene.
The car has been dragged out of the venue.
Damage is visible to both the vehicle and the building.
