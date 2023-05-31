The Border Mail
CDHBU forward Corey Smith not expected to return to round nine for the Power

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
May 31 2023 - 7:30pm
CDHBU forward Corey Smith takes a mark against Murray Magpies in round five. It was the same match where he injured his knee recently. Picture by James Wiltshire
Clever CDHBU forward Corey Smith is expected to miss six weeks with a knee complaint.

