Tributes after respected Mulwala painter killed in rural smash

A man who died in an horrific crash near Mulwala has been remembered as a hard worker who was talented at his trade.
Tragically, his burning vehicle was found by his work colleagues on the side of the Mulwala-Barooga Road at Boomanoomana.
Emergency services were called but Mr Donnell, aged in his 50s, had already passed away.
The late Mulwala man was a painter who worked for Nick O'Bryan Painting, and was working on a job for Kennedy Builders.
Owner and councillor Andrew Kennedy said his workers were first at the scene at the tragedy.
"It's really sad to see," he said.
"He was a very good tradesman.
"He'll be missed by the building community.
"I've spoken to Nick (O'Bryan) and he said he was probably one of the best painters he'd had, he was really good.
"It's a really hard thing.
"It's a pretty sad time in the town at the moment."
The late man had moved to Mulwala to care for his father several years ago.
He had other family in the region.
Cr Kennedy had been due to attend a council meeting on the morning of the incident but was a late apology after receiving the news.
Federation mayor Pat Bourke said it was a terrible loss.
"It's a really sad loss for the community of Mulwala and for his family and friends," he said.
"It's always sad when someone's life is taken so suddenly and our prayers and thoughts certainly go out to his family."
Mr Donnell was the second resident in the shire to lose their life in a recent crash.
A fundraiser has been launched for Caleb Lucas, 20, following a crash at Howlong.
The money will help with funeral costs.
Specialist Crash Investigation Unit members are examining the incident on Parkland Crescent.
A 15-year-old dirt bike passenger was critically injured and taken to Albury hospital before being flown to Melbourne.
The rider, 16, is still receiving treatment in Albury.
No charges had been pressed by Wednesday afternoon.
