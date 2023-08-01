The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Daryn Cresswell signs as coach of South Cairns Cutters

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 1 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 5:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Daryn Cresswell has signed as coach of South Cairns Cutters in the AFL Cairns league.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.