Beechworth's worrying trend of slow starts in big matches reared its ugly head again against Yackandandah over the weekend.
The Bushrangers, alongside the undefeated Kiewa-Sandy Creek and Yackandandah remain the biggest flag threats with two rounds remaining before finals.
The visitors established a game high lead of 29 points at the 15-minute mark of the third term with the home side having only managed the solitary major.
But the Bushrangers found their mojo late when they kicked six of the next seven goals to hit the lead at the 13-minute mark of the final quarter.
A late goal to Nick Donaghey sealed the match for the Roos by four points.
The match was a mouth-watering entree to the qualifying final where the two sides will meet again in the opening week of the finals series at Sandy Creek.
However, Beechworth has now only kicked one goal in the first-half against Yackandandah twice and also against Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
In the three matches combined the Bushrangers have booted three goals in the first-half compared to 21 in the second.
Beechworth coach Brayden Carey conceded his side won't be able to give the opposition a head start and Sandy Creek and expect to reel them in.
"You are not going to win against a quality opponent like Yackandandah when you only play half a game of footy," Carey said.
"They got off to a really good start and we didn't respond to the challenge.
"After half-time we came out and played our style and our brand of footy.
"But we spent all our petrol tickets getting in front and it took a toll late.
"To get in front and then get a late goal kicked against us was frustrating.
"But we will learn from our mistakes and move on.
"We will take a lot out of it and get ready for the same challenge in three weeks time."
Carey felt the influence of Roo midfielders Ben McIntosh and Joakim Jarratt who dominated the clearances was largely responsible for the opposition's four goal lead at the main break.
"I thought they were able to win the midfield battle in that first-half and were certainly harder at the contest," Carey said.
"They were a lot cleaner at the contest as well.
"We were able to address the cleanliness and skill errors after half-time and gave our forwards a bit more of a chance.
"It's no secret that they have got some quality midfielders in their captain Ben McIntosh and Jarratt (Joakim) and a couple of other blokes that go through there.
"They are very skillful and that's what stood out in the first half, was their skill and our skill errors."
Both sides were missing some big names including Kayde Surrey and Ed Cartledge for the Bushrangers and Lee Dale and Josh Garland for the Roos.
"They had a couple out, we had a couple out," Carey said.
"A few key inclusions in the midfield and the backline for us.
"I feel both sides didn't show all their cards on the weekend and will still have a few tricks up their sleeve for finals.
"It's going to be a big challenge, that's for sure."
