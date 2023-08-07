Talented sprinter Our Last Cash has stormed into calculations for the $2 million Kosciuszko after scoring a barnstorming victory at Flemington on Saturday.
Trained by Donna Scott and ridden by Craig Williams the pair combined to take out the $80,000 Benchmark 70 Handicap, (1100m).
It was Scott's first runner of the new racing season with connections cheering loudly in the owners enclosure as Our Last Cash streaked to victory down the famous Flemington straight.
Our Last Cash ($12) surged to the lead 300m from home and never looked likely to get run down as he cruised to a 2.75-length win.
It was the six-year-old gelding's first run this preparation having had a 16-week spell after finishing fifth in the final of the $500,000 Country Championships in April.
Scott said the victory was made sweeter with her parents Graham and Barbara Hulm, sister Leanne Hulm and her brother-in-law Rhys Holleran the owners alongside herself.
"It's all family with my parents, sister and brother-in-law," Scott said.
"So it's a huge thrill.
"We looked at a few targets in Sydney for the horse but decided to come to Melbourne because he is a quirky horse and we thought a bit over three hours in a float is better than six hours to Sydney."
Our Last Cash is a half-brother to Lord Von Costa who was also able to win down the Flemington straight for the stable.
Both gallopers are out of the mare Cashed Up Lady.
Interestingly, Magus is the sire of both Our Last Cash and reigning Kosciuszko champion Front Page who recently transferred to the stables of Matt Dale after the retirement of Geoff Duryea.
Our Last Cash has been backed into $26 after initially opening as a $51-chance when Kosciuszko markets first opened.
Front Page is on the second line of betting at $6 behind equal favourties Far Too Easy and Opal Ridge at $4.50.
Scott rated Our Last Cash a superior horse to Lord Von Costa who won almost $400,000 in prizemoney.
"Lord Von Costa was a talented galloper but I think this horse has got a little bit more ability," Scott said.
"The only problem is that he is very quirky, he sweats up a bit and is a bit hard to manage.
"But if he can do everything right, I feel he will end up a better horse than Lord Von Costa."
