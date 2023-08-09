The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

North Albury's Josh Minogue admits to "few demons" when lining up shot

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 9 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Albury's Josh Minogue played primarily as a forward against Lavington, but also had 11 hitouts in the five-point win. Picture by Tara Trewhella
North Albury's Josh Minogue played primarily as a forward against Lavington, but also had 11 hitouts in the five-point win. Picture by Tara Trewhella

North Albury match-winner Josh Minogue admits he tried to forget his horror round six effort against Lavington when lining up the game's last shot on goal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.