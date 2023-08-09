Former Ovens and Murray star Shane Lenon's retirement from coaching has been short-lived.
Lenon has been lured back in coaching by Collingullie-Glenfield Park as co-coach next year alongside current Demons mentor Nick Perryman.
He only stepped down as coach of Marrar at the end of last season.
The appointment of Lenon and Perryman in a co-coaching partnership comes nine years after he left Crossroads Oval after steering the Demons to a maiden Riverina League premiership.
After time at Lockhart and Marrar, Lenon was lured back to Collingullie-Glenfield Park by president Noel Penfold.
Lenon declared the hunger is well and truly still alive inside him after taking this season off.
"Yeah. I've still been helping out at Marrar, doing bits and pieces and taking a bit of training at the Wagga Swans," Lenon said.
"I'm still doing a bit and when I do actually take training, or I've coached a couple of games at Marrar in the 18s and things like that, I thoroughly enjoy it.
"Obviously it's not the same pressure and you're not in charge, I understand that, it's different, but you're still getting a taste of it.
"As they say, you're a long time retired and, oh well, you're a long time dead. And the time will come when I'll be a has been and clubs aren't going to want you.
"I'm just rapt that Collingullie is keen to have me back and I'm really pumped to do it in a co-coaching role because it's something new and I respect Pez, and I'm really looking forward to working with him as well."
Lenon, 54, has spent this season as director of coaching at Marrar, who he guided to three out of a possible four premierships from 2017-2022. He also took on the same position at junior club, Wagga Swans.
ALSO IN SPORT
In June, Lenon said he was not missing senior coaching, but he admits he was only lying to himself.
"I was missing it a bit, that was probably the wrong answer. I was missing it a bit," he conceded.
"I have had a bit of a footy fix this year but it's not the same.
"Collingullie, an opportunity to co-coach with Pez, they've got some good young talent there, the majority of players look like they are going to stay so their retention will be pretty strong.
"The RFL comp's a pretty good comp, there are seven sides that are pretty competitive so it's a good strong comp.
"My wife and girls, they were keen for me to go back and coach, they were supportive."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.