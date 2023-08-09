The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Commonwealth Youth Games: Mia Lavis into netball gold medal match with Australia

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 10 2023 - 11:24am, first published 9:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mia Lavis gave the English defenders all sorts of problems in Thursday's semi-final.
Mia Lavis gave the English defenders all sorts of problems in Thursday's semi-final.

Mia Lavis will play for Commonwealth gold on Friday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.