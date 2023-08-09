Mia Lavis will play for Commonwealth gold on Friday morning.
The Albury High School student, in her first international netball competition, helped Australia defeat England 44-25 in the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Youth Games on Thursday.
Lavis, 17, continued to shine on the big stage with another confident display in Tobago and the Wodonga Raiders player will now line up in Friday's FAST5 decider.
The teenager from Howlong was Australia's leading scorer in the semi-final, finishing with 20 points to her name.
Lavis came off the bench to great effect in each of the first two quarters, landing shots at crucial times to keep England at arm's length.
Australia led 22-8 at half-time and Lavis stayed on for the start of the third quarter, nailing three more two-point shots to stretch the lead.
She was on target again in the final term as the Australians dominated a physical encounter to set up a final meeting with South Africa.
Australia finished top of Pool B after beating Trinidad & Tobago 64-2 in the early hours of Thursday.
Lavis' ability to strike during the power play at the end of each quarter, when every shot counts double, helped the Australians take command against the host nation.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.