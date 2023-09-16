Chiltern has produced a stunning last term fightback to pinch an unbelievable three point victory over Kiewa-Sandy Creek in an epic grand final at Sandy Creek on Saturday.
The spirited Swans reeled in a three goal three-quarter-time deficit after booting three goals to none to claim back-to-back flags 10.9 (69) to 9.12 (66) in the most dramatic circumstances imaginable.
With the match on the line at the last break, Chiltern coach Brad Hibberson revealed he grabbed Fin Lappin in his three-quarter-time speech in a bid to inspire his teammates.
"I grabbed Fin and said to the players, 'look at this kid, we're fighting for him, we just have to give it our all for him."
The stirring address from Hibberson had the Swans faithful and playing group full of adrenaline and emotion which had lethal effect.
Swans spearhead Mark Doolan who had already kicked three goals, slashed the deficit to 10-points after he snapped his fourth in the opening five minutes.
Doolan kicked his fifth shortly afterwards and suddenly the Swans were within four points.
The next 10-mintues was heart in your mouth football with ferocious pressure where neither side could kick a goal.
Enter Mitch Hemming.
Hemming received a handball from Caleb Boxall and his shot from 45m somehow inexplicably sailed over the fingertips of a Hawks defender and bounced through for a goal.
The surging Swans were suddenly in front for the first time by two points at the 18-minute mark.
With the stakes high, Connor Newnham had the chance to be the hero for the Hawks when he marked on the lead 45m out, directly in front.
Newnham, who had already booted four goals, let the Swans off the hook when his set shot sailed wide.
Caleb Boxall then had a chance to seal the match for the Swans shortly afterwards but his left foot snap slammed into the goal post.
With a minute left, it was that man Newnham who took another strong contested grab and had a gettable set shot from 35m on a 45 degree angle.
But for the second time a wayward Newnham blew a golden opportunity and it was heartbreak for the Hawks.
The siren sounded shortly afterwards to end one of the most memorable grand final victories in Tallangatta and district league history.
Hibberson praised his charges for their never-say-die attitude who became the first side to win the flag from the elimination final since Barnawartha in 2013.
"We are a quick, fit side and I knew if we were in striking distance at the last change we would have a chance," Hibberson said.
"The message at that last huddle was we have got the legs, we just need to be tough at the contest.
"There were some inspirational acts in that last-quarter, especially late when Bodie did that smother on the wing and Ashton Brookes backed into a pack to take a mark.
"It was heart in your mouth stuff watching Newnham have those couple of set shots late.
"You just have to watch and hope he misses.
"Thankfully he did."
The Hawks could have had a stranglehold on the flag by half-time but some poor conversion left the door open for the Swans who barged through it late in the contest.
Newnham, who started deep in attack, was causing all sorts of headaches for the Swans who struggled to find a suitable match-up for the powerful Hawk.
Nick Stephens had the unenviable match-up first.
But Newnham was simply too big, too strong and too good for the young Swans defender and had three goals by half-way through the second term.
Ben Mason was switched onto the rampaging Newnham briefly and the Swans' co-captain took a mark-of-the-day contender.
But Newnham took another strong contested mark shortly afterwards and kicked his fourth and the Hawks' fifth with the minor premier leading by 19-points approaching time on.
Tristan Mann was having the better of Scott Meyer in the ruck while Jack Di Mizio and Buckley Wilson were providing plenty of rebound from defence.
A late goal to Doolan on the stroke of half-time reduced the margin to two goals despite the Hawks having had 13 scoring shots to six.
Hibberson's message to his players at half-time was simple.
"We thought the opposition was going to come out fresh and firing in the first-half after having a week off... we knew that and they did," Hibberson said.
"They kicked some goals early but some bad goal kicking cost them and they could have buried us early.
"We beat them in round 17 and when we played them earlier in the year we played horrible, similar to our first-half today.
"After having a couple of weeks off during the finals, we knew they hadn't played in the heat and trust me, it was hot out there today.
"I said at half-time, grand finals are won at the stoppages and being nice and hard at the contest.
"I don't think we were in the first-half, so I gave the players a spray about putting their head over the footy and don't be soft.
"To the players' credit, they bored in and turned it around.
"We kept getting the ball forward and we knew Dools was up and about.
"So we kept getting it down to him and thankfully he was able to turn it on."
Meyer, who had a quieter first-half started to dominate in the ruck on his way to winning the Wayne Bartel medal for best-on-ground honours for the second year in a row.
Brookes also dominated on his wing to prove he is capable of playing at a higher standard while Doolan was simply a match-winner booting five of Chiltern's 10 goals.
The Swans became the first side to capture back-to-back flags since Thurgoona in 2016-17.
They did it the hard way after winning four straight finals and also overcoming the adversity of losing their best defender in Lappin through suspension in the lead-up.
Hibberson said the Lappin saga had taken a toll on him personally in the build-up to the grand final.
"I don't know about the players, I just tried to keep them focussed but it did take a toll on me," Hibberson said.
"Because I know the kid so well and he doesn't have a bad bone in his body.
"His family name is massive around our club and for him to miss out on becoming a dual premiership player was a bitter pill to swallow.
"A few of the comments on articles during the week were over the top.
"He is a 21-year-old kid who is held in such high regard at our club.
"I felt sorry for the crowd today because they didn't get to see what this kid can do on a footy field.
"He is such a brilliant player, the marks he takes and the way he controls a match is unbelievable.
"Fin has got such a big future, I'm not sure if he wants to play at a higher standard but he is more than capable."
