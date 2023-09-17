This was the moment Wodonga Raiders reached their first Ovens and Murray A-grade grand final.
Four quarters of netball couldn't separate Raiders and Yarrawonga so the preliminary final went into extra time.
Emily Stewart's goal, with less than a minute to play, sealed the Raiders' place in the decider against Lavington and sparked joyous scenes on a memorable day when the club's B-grade, under-17s and under-15s also made it through their preliminary finals.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.