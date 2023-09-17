Wodonga Raiders will appear in its first ever Ovens and Murray League A-grade netball grand final after a heart-stopping victory against reigning premiers Yarrawonga on Sunday.
It had the makings of one of the most exciting preliminary final clashes the league has ever seen, with both sides not only battling each other, but also the clock, in an overtime showdown.
Raiders found themselves down by seven goals during the third term but were able to dig deep in front of supporters at Birallee Park to make the score level at the close of the final quarter.
With five extra minutes to play at each end, the Pigeons took a one goal lead after the first rotation, but the Raiders put forward their most determined play of the season to clench victory 55-53 and create history.
"I just can't believe it," Raiders' coach Jodie House said.
"You know in the bottom of your heart that you just want to dare to dream and you know they can do it, but you're just too scared to dare.
"I said to the girls, go out there, be fearless, be brave, and just dare to dream, and they absolutely did that.
"This bunch of girls have just made history."
Under-17s players Mia Lavis and Eliza Mooney rose to the occasion at either end of the court once receiving their A-grade opportunities in the second half.
"They were amazing, they were calm under pressure and they just really stood tall for us," House said.
"Eliza Played four quarters in the under-17s and Shaylah (House) managed to get Mia off after three quarters so she could freshen up.
"We're so lucky, we've got such a great bench and our juniors are amazing."
14-year-old Pigeons' shooter Mylah Kennedy showed maturity and composure beyond her years with 10 goals, while teammate Sarah Senini landed 33.
Mackensey House and Maggie St John helped the Raiders lift at crucial stages of the game, while Emily Stewart was again as asset for the Raiders with 16 goals.
Lavis shot 23, while Taylor Donelan also secured 16.
Laura Irvine and Laura Davis were both strong in centre throughout the match in very warm playing conditions, while Tilly Kennedy was among the best.
The Raiders have now won three consecutive do-or-die clashes after finishing the home and away season in fourth spot and will now face one last task against Lavington in the decider next weekend.
Raiders also had it's under-15s, under-17s and B-grade sides advance to grand final day following victories, with the B-grade game also going into overtime in an exhilarating day for the Raiders.
