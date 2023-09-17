The Border Mail
Raiders to play in first A-grade grand final after defeating Yarrawonga

Georgia Smith
Georgia Smith
September 17 2023
Wodonga Raiders celebrate after nail-biting preliminary final win against Yarrawonga at Birallee Park. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Wodonga Raiders celebrate after nail-biting preliminary final win against Yarrawonga at Birallee Park. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Wodonga Raiders will appear in its first ever Ovens and Murray League A-grade netball grand final after a heart-stopping victory against reigning premiers Yarrawonga on Sunday.

