Kiewa-Sandy Creek defeat Yackandandah to claim third consecutive premiership

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated September 16 2023 - 7:28pm, first published 7:22pm
Kiewa-Sandy Creek celebrates after being crowned the 2023 Tallangatta and District Netball Association A-grade premiers. Pictures by James Wiltshire
Kiewa-Sandy Creek has claimed its third consecutive A-grade netball premiership after fending off Yackandandah in a grand final for the history books at Sandy Creek on Saturday.

