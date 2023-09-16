Kiewa-Sandy Creek has claimed its third consecutive A-grade netball premiership after fending off Yackandandah in a grand final for the history books at Sandy Creek on Saturday.
The Roos took a four goal lead heading into the first break but were left heartbroken when star defender and league best and fairest winner Alissa Donaldson was carried off early in the second quarter with an ankle injury.
The second blow for the Hawks then came during the final minutes of the same quarter, with midcourter Katie Magee also calling injury time.
However, Hawks supporters shared a collective sigh of relief when Donaldson returned to the court during the changeover in a courageous performance, with Magee also later returning.
The reigning premiers were just one goal ahead of the Roos heading into the second and third breaks, with both teams going goal for goal in the last term.
A late turnover swung momentum in favour of the Hawks as they flew to a 41-37 victory, in what now makes them back-to-back-to-back premiers.
Hawks' co-coaches Kath Evans and Sharyn Attree agreed it was "the best feeling ever," in what was a hot day on court for players.
"I actually thought at some stages I couldn't breathe," Evans said.
"For the game to ebb and flow the way it did was unbelievable.
"That one means a lot for lots of reasons, for it to be the first one that Shaz and I have officially been co-coaches, and to have our kids playing, it was just awesome.
"It was a great game of netball and when you look around and see the amount of people that were here and the standard of netball both sides produced, it's done the league proud.
"I don't think I'll wipe the smile off my face for a long time."
Attree agreed it was a proud moment for the Hawks and their supporters.
"I don't think you can ask for a better feeling," she said.
"In finals that's what it's all about, having a fantastic game."
The coaches admitted they were lost for words when Donaldson rolled her ankle.
"We both just looked at each other," Attree said.
"She was so tough, we basically strapped her up and she got back out there," Evans added.
"In saying that, Nelly (Taylor) was able to take a couple of great turnovers down there in defence in her absence," Attree said.
In a break away from tradition, best on court was awarded to a player from the opposing team, with Yackandandah centre Beck O'Connell receiving the honour.
It marked the Roos' first grand final appearance since 2007.
"It's just been great for the community," O'Connell said.
"We had five teams in, two in the football and three in the netball.
"All of the small businesses that have put signs in the windows is exactly what country footy and netball is all about and I'm so proud to be a part of this club, this team, and the community."
Jess Barton shot 40 goals for the Hawks, with fellow goaler Georgie Attree making up the remainder of the total.
Kieran De Koeyer was strong in her first game back from injury, while Rebecca Evans fought hard in defence.
Roos' defender Claudia Mckimmie forced turnovers at crucial stages throughout the game, while Emma Maslen worked tirelessly in the midcourt.
Jess Garland shot 20 goals for Yackandandah, while teammate Molly Beatty finished the game with 17.
Thurgoona took out the B-grade flag in a thrilling one goal win against Tallangatta, with Bulldog Amy Rixon best on court.
The Hawks also landed the flag in a nail-biting one goal victory in C-grade against Thurgoona in what was a standout game by Lisa McInerney.
Barnawartha defeated Chiltern 41-32 in 17-under, with Tiger Heidi Ramage receiving best on court honours.
In the 15-under, Mitta United became back-to-back premiers after defeating Yackandandah 47-23, with Bella Bowles starring.
And in the 13-under decider, Emmi O'Neill was best on court in the Roos' 34-20 win against the Hoppers.
