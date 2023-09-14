The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

North Albury man took property from man's house after the victim went for a walk

By Albury Court
September 15 2023 - 7:00am
A man who suspected his North Albury neighbour was dishonest was proven right when Jason Andrew Johnstone was caught walking off with a gaming console.

