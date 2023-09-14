A man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lincoln Causeway and the Murray Valley Highway on Thursday morning, September 14.
Traffic was held up near the off-ramp of the Hume Freeway as police, ambulance and fire crews attended the scene.
The scene was at a standstill at 7.50am with cars banked up on the bridge off the intersection.
Wodonga police said two vehicles collided shortly after 7.30am when a truck was attempting to turn right off Bandiana Link Road on to the Causeway.
A male driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene then taken by ambulance to Albury hospital. The other male driver was not injured.
A police spokesman said the truck was towed before 8am and emergency crews attended to a minor diesel spill at the point of impact.
Traffic returned to normal just after 8.30am.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.