The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Show stalwart Alan Crome casts doubt on future of event

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
September 15 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dilapidated pavilions, white ant infestations and chronic roof leaks have fuelled fears for the future of the Albury Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.