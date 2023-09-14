The Border Mail
Defence Force member hit 166kmh on motorbike in wet as Wodonga cops followed

By Wodonga Court
September 15 2023 - 4:30am
A Defence Force member caught speeding at 166kmh on a motorbike in the wet has avoided a conviction amid concerns over his career.

