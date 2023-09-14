Defence Force member hit 166kmh on motorbike in wet as Wodonga cops followed

A Defence Force member caught speeding at 166kmh on a motorbike in the wet has avoided a conviction amid concerns over his career.
Aaron Moore, 29, was spotted by police on Anzac Parade in Wodonga on May 30.
Officers followed his motorbike as it travelled east on the Murray Valley Highway.
He quickly accelerated after leaving the roundabout at Killara, over the Kiewa River, and was clocked at 166kmh.
There had been misty rain at the time and Moore wasn't wearing a high-visibility vest as required as a learner, and didn't have L-plates.
Police intercepted and spoke to Moore who said he thought his speed was "a little over 100kmh".
He admitted he wasn't completely paying attention to his speed at the time.
The court heard Moore was a serving member of the Air Force as a fitter and turner.
He said he was remorseful with concerns a conviction would lead to him losing his job.
Wodonga magistrate Peter Dunn noted the dangers of motorbike riding.
"Driving any motor vehicle requires drivers to be paying attention, even more so on a motorcycle," he said.
Mr Dunn said motorbikes could quickly hit high speeds.
"Partly why they're good fun to ride," he said.
"But there's a time and a place for everything."
Mr Dunn noted there were track days at Winton and Phillip Island and said riders were also at risk of being hit by other vehicles.
"You've been sitting in court," he said.
"It's not necessarily you, it's the lady who's drunk, it's the truck driver who changes lanes."
He imposed a 12-month riding ban with a $2000 fine, and did not record a conviction.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.