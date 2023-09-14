Michael Rampal will come out of retirement to play in Saturday's Hume League preliminary final.
Rampal has been named in the Holbrook side to face Rand-Walbundrie-Walla less than eight weeks after calling time on his career.
But now Rampal, the 2021 Barton medallist, is set to play his first game since July with the reigning premiers' hopes of going back-to-back for the first time in the club's history on the line.
Holbrook lost the second semi-final to Osborne by 60 points last weekend, sending them into a die-or-die clash with the Giants at Walbundrie for the right to face Joel Mackie's Tigers in the grand final.
Key forward Luke Gestier is attending his sister's wedding on Saturday and midfielder Josh Jones has work commitments, while defenders Michael Oates (hamstring) and Hamish Mackinlay (foot) are injured.
Brock Knights will play his first senior game, and only his second in any grade, since July 1, while AJ Bender has also been called up to face Rand-Walbundrie-Walla.
Bender has played eight senior games this year and 10 in reserves.
The Giants have made just one change from the side which beat Brock-Burrum last weekend, Fletcher Kohlhagen coming in for the injured Brayden Lieschke.
